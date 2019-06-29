Sudan’s military ruler said the country’s Transitional Military Council is ready to hand over control to “any authority elected by the Sudanese people.”

“We pledge to build the new Sudan and are open to negotiations with everyone,” said Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Transitional Military Council.

“It is our responsibility to listen to the demands of the Sudanese people. We are with the Sudanese people to complete the revolution and build the future of the country,” he added.

In a separate statement, the military council said the protest movement would be held responsible for any violence on Sunday.

“The country is going through a serious crisis, and we will hold the Alliance for Freedom and Change entirely responsible if any soul is lost in the march” on Sunday, the council said.

Sunday’s mass rally will be the first attempt to mobilize protesters after the June 3 crackdown on the protest camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 June 2019 KSA 19:42 - GMT 16:42