The Syrian crisis topped talks held between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Egypt’s state TV said on Saturday, citing the presidency.
The presidency also said the talks between the two showed matching views regarding the latest developments in the Gulf region, state TV reported.
