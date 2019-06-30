Americans have never been worthy of negotiations and they never will be, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said on Sunday, adding that recent US sanctions against Iran show that “American officials are distressed.”

“America has never been worthy of negotiations and it will not be in the future either,” the chairman of the parliament’s Nuclear Committee, Mohammad Ebrahim Rezaei, said.

The US has “lost its international reputation,” he added.

According to Rezaei, US government officials are “all over the place,” he told the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA). He also said that US strategies against Iran have failed.

On recent US sanctions against Iranian officials, Rezaei said that “these actions show their distressed state,” adding that “all their actions and words are contradictory.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had made similar remarks when he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was carrying a message to Iranian leaders from US President Donald Trump on June 20.

“I don’t consider Trump as a person deserving to exchange messages with; I have no response for him & will not answer him,” Khamenei said.

