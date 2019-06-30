The deputy head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has called for “an urgent and comprehensive agreement” with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) opposition coalition.

“We seek a comprehensive peace in Sudan that does not exclude anyone. The mission of the transitional council is to protect the Sudanese revolution,” Daglo, known as Hemedti, said.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Khartoum on Sunday demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians, in the largest demonstrations since a deadly security service raid on a protest camp three weeks ago.

Protesters waved the Sudanese flag and chanted “civilian, civilian” and “blood for blood” in several parts of the capital as security forces looked on. Opposition groups posted videos of what they said were rallies in other cities.

Tens of thousands of people march on the streets demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians. (Reuters)

Last Update: Sunday, 30 June 2019 KSA 18:41 - GMT 15:41