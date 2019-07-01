Seven people were killed and 181 others were wounded in Sudan during Sunday mass demonstrations, the state news agency (SUNA) reported citing the health ministry.

Earlier, a doctors committee linked to the protest movement said that five protesters were killed during mass demonstrations that rocked the country as tens of thousands of people protested against the ruling generals.

“The death of four martyrs in the city of Omdurman on the road of our victorious revolution brings the number of martyrs to five” in Sunday’s protests, the committee said, after it reported earlier that a protester was shot dead in the town of Atbara.

“There are several seriously wounded by the bullets of the military council militias in hospitals of the capital and the provinces,” it added.

Earlier, witnesses said that the Sudanese police fired tear gas at protesters in three districts of Khartoum on Sunday.

The deputy head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has called for “an urgent and comprehensive agreement” with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) opposition coalition.

“We seek a comprehensive peace in Sudan that does not exclude anyone. The mission of the transitional council is to protect the Sudanese revolution,” Daglo, known as Hemedti, said.

(With Agencies)

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 00:09 - GMT 21:09