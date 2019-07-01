Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirms that Tehran has breached 2015 nuclear deal by stockpiling over 300 kg enriched uranium, according to ISNA.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran’s steps to decrease its commitments to 2015 nuclear deal are “reversible,” urging Europe to accelerate its efforts to salvage the nuclear deal.

Enriching uranium to a low level of 3.6 percent fissile material is the first step in a process that could eventually allow Iran to amass enough highly-enriched uranium to build a nuclear warhead.

The deal between Iran and six world powers lifted most international sanctions against Iran in return for restrictions on its nuclear work aimed at extending the time Iran would need to produce a nuclear bomb, if it chose to, from roughly 2-3 months to a year.

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 15:01 - GMT 12:01