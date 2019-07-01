Lebanon’s Supreme Defense Council said on Monday it had taken “decisive decisions” to restore security to an area where two aides of a government minister were killed in a shootout on Sunday.
The council, which includes the president and Lebanon’s security chiefs, said all of those wanted in connection with the incident in the Aley region would be detained and referred to the judiciary.
The decisions aimed to “bury strife” and safeguard the state, it said in a statement.
