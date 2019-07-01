US Senator Ted Cruz issued a statement on Monday blaming the Iran nuclear deal for allowing Tehran to cheat and saying that Tehran began exploiting the deal before it was even implemented.

“The catastrophic Obama Iran nuclear deal was built to allow Iran to cheat, both by making it difficult to detect violations and by giving other countries an incentive to dismiss those violations when they became undeniable,” the statement said.

Cruz also said that Iran began “exploiting the deal before was even implemented, secretly preserving nuclear weapons infrastructure, and openly violating limits on nuclear-related materials.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said earlier Monday that Iran has breached 2015 nuclear deal by stockpiling over 300 kg enriched uranium, Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Cruz’s statement also said that the deal’s parties ignored the violations, downplayed them as minors, or provided confidential side deals and loopholes.

“Unfortunately, but predictably, today we are already seeing many in Washington D.C. and abroad downplay Iran’s latest violation,” the statement added.

Cruz thinks that the Trump administration should increase sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program and that the Congress should pass his legislation to increase economic pressure on Iran by sanctioning the Special Purpose Vehicle, adding that “it’s time to put an end to this charade”.

“I will continue to work with my Congressional colleagues to ensure that maximum pressure means maximum pressure,” Cruz said.

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 20:04 - GMT 17:04