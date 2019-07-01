The US policy of maximum pressure on Iran will continue until it changes course and Iran should be held to a standard of no uranium enrichment, the White House said on Monday.

“Maximum pressure on the Iranian regime will continue until its leaders alter their course of action,” the White House said in a statement after Iran announced it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than allowed under its 2015 deal with major powers.

“We must restore the longstanding nonproliferation standard of no enrichment for Iran,” the White House said.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirms that Tehran has breached 2015 nuclear deal by stockpiling over 300 kg enriched uranium, according to ISNA.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran’s steps to decrease its commitments to 2015 nuclear deal are “reversible,” urging Europe to accelerate its efforts to salvage the nuclear deal.

