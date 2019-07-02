The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain are “extremely concerned” by Iran’s announcement that it has amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under its 2015 deal with major powers, they said on Tuesday.
“The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed this information,” they said in a joint statement with the European Union’s High Representative on Iran, adding: “Our commitment to the nuclear deal depends on full compliance by Iran.”
“We regret this decision by Iran, which calls into question an essential instrument of nuclear non-proliferation,” they said. “We urge Iran to reverse this step and to refrain from further measures that undermine the nuclear deal.”
