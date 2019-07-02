Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri will delay Monday’s cabinet meeting for 48 hours to allow tensions to calm down after a shootout in the Chouf Mountains on Sunday in which two aides of a government minister were killed.



In a televised address, Hariri said the judiciary would take all steps to hold those who had committed the crime accountable.

During his televised address, Hariri said that Lebanon’s security was a red line but added that “political expression is a right.”

“No one wants a problem in the country. I wish the media would not exaggerate the incidents that occurred in Mount Lebanon,” he said.

