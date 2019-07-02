Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers said that the Kingdom would continue its support for Palestinian refugees and reaffirmed in a statement that the Palestinian right of return to their homeland was an inalienable one.

The council cited Saudi Arabia’s address at the annual Pledging Conference of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) held in New York last week.

“The address emphasized that the right of the Palestinians and their descendants to return to their homeland is an inalienable one which does not expire in time because it is a humanitarian, moral, legal and political right guaranteed by international resolutions,” a statement from the council read.

The weekly meeting of the Saudi Council of Ministers was chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday at the al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

Last Update: Tuesday, 2 July 2019 KSA 15:16 - GMT 12:16