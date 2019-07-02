A key Sudanese protest group on Monday announced a one-day nationwide “civil disobedience” campaign on July 14, a day after it organized mass protests against the ruling generals that rocked the country.

“On Sunday, July 14, a civil disobedience and total political strike in Khartoum and across all provinces will be held,” the Sudanese Professional Association said in a statement, adding that a mass protest will also be launched on July 13.

The SPA had initiated the protests in December that finally led to the ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir in April.

On Sunday, Seven people were killed and 181 others were wounded during mass demonstrations across Sudan, the state news agency (SUNA) reported citing the health ministry.

The deputy head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, called on Sunday for “an urgent and comprehensive agreement” with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) opposition coalition.



