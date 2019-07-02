US President Donald Trump said on Monday Iran was playing with fire after Tehran said it had exceeded its limit for low-enriched uranium allowed under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Asked at a White House event if he had a message for Iran, Trump said he did not have a message, but Iran knew what it was doing and was “playing with fire.”

Earlier on Monday, the White House said that the US policy of maximum pressure on Iran will continue until it changes course and Iran should be held to a standard of no uranium enrichment, the White House said on Monday.

“Maximum pressure on the Iranian regime will continue until its leaders alter their course of action,” the White House said in a statement after Iran announced it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than allowed under its 2015 deal with major powers.

