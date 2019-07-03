Two hundred corpses, including those of people believed to have been executed by the ISIS group, were found near the Syrian city of Raqa, a local official and a war monitor said.

The mass grave contained the bodies of five men in orange jumpsuits of the kind typically worn by ISIS hostages, Yasser al-Khamees and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

More bodies could be uncovered as search operations continue, Khamees said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 3 July 2019 KSA 13:54 - GMT 10:54