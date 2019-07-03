Sudanese protest leaders and ruling generals resumed talks Wednesday over forming a new governing body, the first such negotiations since a deadly crackdown on demonstrators last month.

Three generals from the ruling military council, including its deputy chief General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and five protest leaders resumed talks at a luxury hotel in Khartoum, an AFP correspondent reported.

The dialogue came after African Union and Ethiopian mediators called on the two sides to resume long-stalled negotiations on a transition to civilian rule.

Last Update: Wednesday, 3 July 2019 KSA 21:55 - GMT 18:55