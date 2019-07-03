The head of Sudan’s ruling military council on Wednesday pardoned 235 detained members of the Sudan Liberation Movement, a rebel group that is active in the country’s western Darfur region, according to a statement read out on Sudanese state TV.
The statement, which was attributed to military council head Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said the prisoners should be released immediately unless they are wanted in connection with other legal proceedings.
