A senior Iranian parliamentary official said on Wednesday that the US has failed in its plan to make Iran surrender by withdrawing from the nuclear deal. after scrapping

“Americans imagined that by withdrawing from the nuclear deal and escalating sanctions and military threats, they could make the Islamic Republic of Iran surrender, but the people of Iran failed America’s plan with their resistance,” said Iran's First Deputy Parliament Speaker, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Pezeshkian added that the US is the cause of unrest and tension in the region.

“America and its agents in the region are the cause of all the unrest and tension,” Pezeshkian said. “The only thing America’s presence in the region has achieved is tension,” he added.

Pezeshkian, who is attending the Second International Forum “Development of Parliamentarism" in Russia, said that “Iran and Russia must cooperate more closely than ever due to the continuation of common threats” against them.

Pezeshkian said that the US “must leave the region,” adding that the countries of the region are capable of ensuring the region’s security on their own.

Iran and Russia must work closely with each other as much as possible and “expand their cooperation both regionally and internationally,” since “they are both subject to America’s sanctions,” he added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 3 July 2019 KSA 20:44 - GMT 17:44