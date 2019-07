An oil tanker suspected of delivering oil to Syria despite sanctions was detained Thursday off Gibraltar, the British territorial government announced.

“We have reason to believe that Grace 1 was bringing its cargo of crude oil to the Banias refinery in Syria (...) property of an entity subject to the sanctions of the European Union against Syria,” said the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, in a statement.

- Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 4 July 2019 KSA 08:28 - GMT 05:28