Iran said on Thursday that “active resistance” was an antidote to US President Donald Trump’s warning over Tehran’s commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, state TV reported.

“By exiting the nuclear deal, Trump has wounded the path of diplomacy ... the best antidote to all threats is active resistance,” said spokesman of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Keyvan Khosravi.

“Iran is determined to go ahead with its plan to further scale back its nuclear commitments under the deal.”

Earlier on Thursday, state news agency IRNA reported that Iran’s intelligence minister said Tehran and Washington could hold talks only if the United States ended its sanctions and Iran’s top authority allowed the talks between the arch foes.

ALSO READ: Rouhani: Iran can return to its commitments under nuclear deal within one hour

Trump warned Iran on Wednesday to “Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been.”

Last Update: Thursday, 4 July 2019 KSA 12:15 - GMT 09:15