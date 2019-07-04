Iran’s intelligence minister said Tehran and Washington could hold talks only if the United States ended its sanctions and Iran’s top authority allowed the talks between the arch foes, state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

“Holding talks with America can be reviewed by Iran only if (US President Donald) Trump lifts the sanctions and our supreme leaders gives permission to hold such talks,” said Mahmoud Alavi on late Wednesday.

“Americans were scared of Iran’s military power that is the reason behind their decision to abort the decision to attack Iran.”

Trump said last month that he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of an unmanned US drone on June 20 because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran.

On Wednesday, President Trump warned Iran that its threats could “come back to bite” after Tehran vowed to exceed the maximum uranium enrichment level allowed by the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rouhani said Wednesday’s decision to exceed the enrichment limit was in response to failure by other parties to the deal to keep up their promises and provide Iran relief from the US sanctions.

