Iran summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the “illegal seizure” of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar on Thursday, Iranian state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.



British Royal Marines seized an oil tanker in Gibraltar on Thursday accused of bringing oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a dramatic step that could escalate confrontation between the West and Iran.

Britain’s Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday that its ambassador to Tehran had been summoned over the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar.



A spokesman for the Foreign Office said the ambassador will reiterate Britain’s support for Gibraltar’s seizure of the ship, which was accused of bringing oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

Last Update: Thursday, 4 July 2019 KSA 18:14 - GMT 15:14