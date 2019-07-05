The United Arab Emirates congratulated Sudan after its military council and opposition reached a power-sharing deal and said it would stand with Khartoum in “good times and bad times,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said.SHOW MORE
هذا الموقع يستخدم ملف تعريف الارتباط Cookie "ملفات الكوكي":
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
This website uses "cookies":
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?