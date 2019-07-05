The United Arab Emirates congratulated Sudan after its military council and opposition reached a power-sharing deal and said it would stand with Khartoum in “good times and bad times,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said.

“We hope that the next phase will witness the foundation of a constitutional system that will strengthen the role of institutions with broad national and popular support,” Gargash added in a Twitter post on Friday.

Early Friday, the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which has spearheaded the protests said on its Facebook page: “Today, our revolution has won and our victory shines,” the Associated Press reported.

The dialogue between the military council and the opposition finally resumed on Wednesday after intense mediation by Ethiopian and African Union envoys, who have put forward a draft proposal to break the deadlock.

The generals seized power after the army ousted longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir following months of nationwide protests against his rule of three decades, but have resisted transferring power to a civilian administration.



Last Update: Friday, 5 July 2019 KSA 12:43 - GMT 09:43