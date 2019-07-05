The ISIS extremist group claimed responsibility on Thursday for an attack that killed two police officers and two soldiers on patrol in Lebanon’s Tripoli last month, the group’s al-Nabaa newspaper said.

ISIS said in its weekly newspaper that the “attacker is of the caliphate soldiers.”

It provided no evidence to support its claim.

The attack occurred on June 3 by a gunman who had been in jail before on charges of belonging to ISIS, according to sources.

Lebanon’s Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan said the shooting by the gunman who was identified as Abdul-Rahman Mabsout, is an “individual case” and the situation was under control.

Lebanese authorities say they have foiled numerous attacks in recent years, including some tied to the conflict across the border in Syria.

From 2013 to 2016, militants struck parts of Lebanon repeatedly with bomb attacks, but officials have since said that security has improved.

Last Update: Friday, 5 July 2019 KSA 07:08 - GMT 04:08