Iran has dismissed as “fabricated” reports of the seizure of a British oil tanker in the Gulf, Iran’s IRIB news agency quoted unnamed sources as saying.



On Twitter, some reports said a British-flagged supertanker called ‘Pacific Voyager’ had come to a halt in the Gulf.

A UK Maritime Trade Operations official also said that ‘Pacific Voyager’ was stopped to adjust its eta into port as part of a normal procedure, adding that it is “safe and well.”

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander threatened on Friday to seize a British ship in retaliation for the capture of an Iranian supertanker by Royal Marines in Gibraltar on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

Last Update: Saturday, 6 July 2019 KSA 13:18 - GMT 10:18