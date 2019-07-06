Iran has dismissed as “fabricated” reports of the seizure of a British oil tanker in the Gulf, Iran’s IRIB news agency quoted unnamed sources as saying.
On Twitter, some reports said a British-flagged supertanker called ‘Pacific Voyager’ had come to a halt in the Gulf.
