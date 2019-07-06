Senior Khamenei advisor Ali Akbar Velayati said that Iran will increase the level of uranium enrichment starting July 7, Iranian Mehr News Agency (MNA) reported, citing the institute for preserving and publishing the books of Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Velyati said that Iran gave the Europeans a lot of time after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, but they did not abide by their obligations so far, despite their promises to do so, according to MNA.

The senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei also said that from July 7, the rate of uranium enrichment will exceed the %3.67 permitted under the deal, adding that Tehran “could increase the uranium enrichment level to %5 to provide fuel to Bushehr nuclear reactor.”

Iran has already implemented the first phase of breaking the nuclear deal by increasing the stockpile of enriched uranium above the 300kg outlined by the JCPOA, and has warned that the second phase of its actions will begin on July 7.

Last Update: Saturday, 6 July 2019 KSA 00:36 - GMT 21:36