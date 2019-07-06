Senior Khamenei advisor Ali Akbar Velayati said that Iran will increase the level of uranium enrichment starting July 7, Iranian Mehr News Agency (MNA) reported, citing the institute for preserving and publishing the books of Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.SHOW MORE
