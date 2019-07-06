An Iranian cleric and member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Mohammad Ali Mousavi Jazayeri, warned Britain on Saturday of Iran’s “retaliatory actions,” following the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker on Thursday in Gibraltar.

"I am openly saying that Britain should be scared of Iran's retaliatory measures over the illegal seizure of the Iranian oil tanker," the semi-official Fars news agency quoted Mohammad Ali Mousavi Jazayeri as saying.

“We have shown that we never sit quietly against bullying,” he said, adding: “Just like we reacted strongly to the violating American drone, we will certainly produce the appropriate reaction regarding this matter also.”

The Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council and former chief of the IRGC, Mohsen Rezaei had also warned Britain that if it does not release the Iranian oil tanker it seized on Thursday in Gibraltar, Iran’s “duty” would be to do the same, and seize a British oil tanker.

“If England does not release the Iranian oil tanker, it is the concerned authorities’ duty to seize an English oil tanker,” he tweeted on Friday.

Last Update: Saturday, 6 July 2019 KSA 11:58 - GMT 08:58