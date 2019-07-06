Iran “will certainly punish the English,” an Iranian parliamentary official warned on Saturday, adding that Britain was “deceived” by the US, following the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker on Thursday in Gibraltar.

“The English have committed a big mistake,” Mohammad Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, told the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).

“The English were deceived by America, as the Americans would not dare to do something like this, so they made the English do it,” he claimed.

“The Americans are certainly aware that anyone who violates our rights will certainly be punished, and that is why they fooled the English into taking an idiotic action,” he said.

He added that Iran “will certainly punish the English, and will impose a serious cost on England.”



Last Update: Saturday, 6 July 2019 KSA 13:26 - GMT 10:26