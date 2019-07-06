Turkey removed its central bank governor early on Saturday and replaced him with the bank's deputy governor, a presidential decree published on the official gazette showed.
Murat Cetinkaya was removed from the governor role and was replaced by Murat Uysal, who was serving as his deputy, the order showed.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?