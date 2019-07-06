The United States has said it welcomes a power-sharing deal designed to end months of political unrest in Sudan.

The agreement was reached on Friday between protest leaders and the country’s ruling generals after two days of talks.

It calls for establishing a so-called sovereign council with a rotating military and civilian president for three years.

The State Department called this “an important step forward.”

It expressed hope that the agreement will lead to the creation of a civilian-led transitional government broadly acceptable to the Sudanese people.

“We look forward to immediate resumption of access to the internet, establishment of the new legislature, accountability for the violent suppression of peaceful protests, and progress toward free and fair elections,” department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Sudan has been gripped by political deadlock since generals ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir in a palace coup in April following months of mass protests nationwide.

