The Iraqi army launched the first phase of an operation against ISIS on Sunday morning near the country’s border with Syria, they said in a statement.

The statement said that the operation is taking place in the areas between the governorates of Saladin, Nineveh and al-Anbar.

They added that the operation is led by several Iraqi paramilitary forces, including the Iraqi Air Force and the international coalition.

Last Update: Sunday, 7 July 2019 KSA 08:45 - GMT 05:45