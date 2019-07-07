A suspected Palestinian car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank has wounded five Israeli soldiers and the alleged assailant has been arrested, the Israeli army said on Sunday.

The troops were stationed on a roadside near the Palestinian town of Hizma as part of “operational activity” on Saturday night when the driver of a car rammed his vehicle into them, the army said.

Three soldiers were moderately injured and two hurt lightly in the incident near the town, which is located close to a checkpoint dividing the West Bank from Jerusalem, it said in a statement.

Soldiers later arrested the driver and his father at a checkpoint, it added.

It said an initial inquiry “suggests that the incident was a car-ramming attack” and not an accident.

Israeli army raids in the West Bank regularly set off tensions with Palestinian residents.

Last Update: Sunday, 7 July 2019 KSA 13:44 - GMT 10:44