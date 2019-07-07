Inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog who are in Iran will report back once they have checked that Tehran has enriched uranium to a higher level of purity than that allowed under its nuclear deal, the agency said on Sunday.



“We are aware of Iran’s announcement related to its uranium enrichment level,” a spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.



“IAEA inspectors in Iran will report to our headquarters as soon as they verify the announced development.”

Last Update: Sunday, 7 July 2019 KSA 12:00 - GMT 09:00