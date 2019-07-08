The United States will keep increasing pressure on Iran until it abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons and ceases its violent activities in the Middle East, John Bolton, the White House national security adviser, said on Monday.

“We will continue to increase the pressure on the Iranian regime until it abandons its nuclear weapons program and ends its violent activities across the Middle East, including conducting and supporting terrorism around the world,” Bolton said in a speech.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Earlier on Monday, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the United States is willing to talk to Iran about its nuclear program and does not seek war, but said President Donald Trump’s administration is prepared to protect US interests and lives.

Last Update: Monday, 8 July 2019 KSA 22:20 - GMT 19:20