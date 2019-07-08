Germany on Monday rejected demands by the United States to deploy troops in Syria, a day after the US called for Germany to send ground troops to northern Syria, pushing Berlin to ramp up its military involvement in the fight against ISIS.

“When I say the government envisages sticking to the current measures in the anti-Islamic State (military) coalition, this includes no ground troops, as is well known,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

