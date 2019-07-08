Enriching uranium to 20 percent is an option for Iran’s third step in reducing its commitments to nuclear deal, an Iranian nuclear agency spokesman said on Monday.

Increasing the number of centrifuges is another option, the spokesman said, adding that restarting IR-2 and IR-2 m type centrifuges is also an option.

Iran warns Europe

Iran warned European countries on Monday against any escalatory response to its move to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

If European parties to the agreement “do certain strange acts then we would skip all the next steps (in the plan to scale back commitments) and implement the last one,” foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

‘US did not allow Iranians to benefit’

The United States did not allow Iranian people to benefit from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday, according to the IRIB news agency.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal last year and reimposed sanctions, a move intended to push Iran to negotiate about its missile program and regional policy. Tensions spiked between Iran and the United States after the Islamic Republic shot down an American drone last month.

“The Americans did not allow Iranian people to benefit from the achievements of [the nuclear deal] during the time they were in [the nuclear deal] or after their exit,” Jahangiri said, according to IRIB.

Last Update: Monday, 8 July 2019 KSA 11:38 - GMT 08:38