Zarif says "UK's unlawful seizure of a tanker with Iranian oil sets a dangerous precedent and must end now.”

Iran is neither a member of the EU nor subject to any European oil embargo.



Last I checked, EU was against extraterritoriality.



UK's unlawful seizure of a tanker with Iranian oil on behalf of #B_Team is piracy, pure and simple.



It sets a dangerous precedent and must end now.