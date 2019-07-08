Zarif says "UK's unlawful seizure of a tanker with Iranian oil sets a dangerous precedent and must end now.”
Iran is neither a member of the EU nor subject to any European oil embargo.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 8, 2019
Last I checked, EU was against extraterritoriality.
UK's unlawful seizure of a tanker with Iranian oil on behalf of #B_Team is piracy, pure and simple.
It sets a dangerous precedent and must end now.
Last Update: Monday, 8 July 2019 KSA 14:12 - GMT 11:12
