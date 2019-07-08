Iran will only discuss issues included in current nuclear deal and not take part in negotiations for a new deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said, adding that the next steps that Iran will take to reduce commitments under the nuclear deal within 60 days will be within the framework of the deal.SHOW MORE
