Iran will only discuss issues included in current nuclear deal and not take part in negotiations for a new deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said, adding that the next steps that Iran will take to reduce commitments under the nuclear deal within 60 days will be within the framework of the deal.

The spokesman also said that Iran will take additional steps to reduce commitments under the nuclear deal if remaining signatories do not follow up on their promises.

The spokesman added that the “third step in reducing commitments under the nuclear deal will be stronger.”

Last Update: Monday, 8 July 2019 KSA 09:39 - GMT 06:39