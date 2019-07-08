US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Iran “better be careful,” hours after Tehran announced it would shortly boost its uranium enrichment above a cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

President Trump also said that Iran was doing “a lot of bad things.”

“Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Last Update: Monday, 8 July 2019 KSA 00:20 - GMT 21:20