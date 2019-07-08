US Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday that the United States is willing to talk to Iran about its nuclear program and does not seek war, but said President Donald Trump’s administration is prepared to protect US interests and lives.
“Iran should not confuse American restraint with a lack of American resolve,” Pence said in prepared remarks to a conference of the Christians United for Israel advocacy group.
“The United States does not seek a war with Iran. We are willing to talk. We are willing to listen. But America will not back down,” Pence was set to say in his speech.
