The European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, along with the EU’s diplomatic chief, on Tuesday urged Tehran to reverse breaches of the accord, as tensions over the beleaguered deal grow.

“The foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom and the (EU) High Representative express deep concern that Iran is pursuing activities inconsistent with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA),” they said in a statement, using the nuclear deal’s official name.

Last Update: Tuesday, 9 July 2019 KSA 17:16 - GMT 14:16