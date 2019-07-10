All Iran’s nuclear activities are monitored by the UN atomic watchdog policing its nuclear deal with major powers, its ambassador to the watchdog said on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump said it was secretly enriching uranium.
“We have nothing to hide,” Kazim Gharib Abadi told reporters after an emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy
Agency’s (IAEA) 35-nation Board of Governors called by the United States.
