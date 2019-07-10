Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday that US sanctions targeting Hezbollah lawmakers for the first time marked “a new direction” but would not affect the work of parliament or government.
“It is a new matter that we will deal with as we see fit,” he said in a statement from his office. “The important thing is to preserve the banking sector and the Lebanese economy and, God willing, this crisis will pass sooner or later,” he said.
