Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday that US sanctions targeting Hezbollah lawmakers for the first time marked “a new direction” but would not affect the work of parliament or government.



“It is a new matter that we will deal with as we see fit,” he said in a statement from his office. “The important thing is to preserve the banking sector and the Lebanese economy and, God willing, this crisis will pass sooner or later,” he said.

ALSO READ: Hezbollah slams US sanctions on MPs as ‘humiliation’ for Lebanese



He added that the sanctions issue should not be exaggerated.

ALSO READ: Berri: US sanctions on Hezbollah officials ‘assault against parliament, Lebanon’

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 July 2019 KSA 17:13 - GMT 14:13