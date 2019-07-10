Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Britain would face “consequences” over the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker, and said Iran’s increase in uranium enrichment was for peaceful aims, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.
Iran has demanded the immediate release of the tanker Grace 1, which British Royal Marines boarded off the coast of Gibraltar last week and seized over accusations it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria.
“You (Britain) are the initiator of insecurity and you will realize the consequences later,” Rouhani was quoted by Tasnim as saying after a cabinet meeting.
Rouhani also said Iran’s decision to increase uranium enrichment would produce fuel for power plants and serve other peaceful aims, and that it was within the framework of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
