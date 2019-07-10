US senator Ted Cruz called on the Trump administration Tuesday to revoke the civil-nuclear waivers issued by the State Department allowing Iran to build up its nuclear program.

"As for the civilian nuclear waivers, there are a total of seven. We had partial success, they revoked two of the seven that was a step in the right direction. I am grateful for that. There are still five in place,” Cruz said.

The waivers include one that allows the Supreme Leader of Iran to conduct research at the Fordow Nuclear Bunker, according to senator Cruz, which is built into the side of a mountain designed to develop nuclear weapons and “try to murder all of us”, as Cruz described it.

“Our State Department has a waiver in place that says ‘oh go ahead and do research there in that nuclear bunker built into the side of a mountain.' Well, Iran is now declaring their intentions to enrich uranium and to break their side of the deal,” Cruz added.

Cruz also said that he encourages echoing the importance of revoking the civilian nuclear waivers.

