A car bomb detonated near a church in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in northeast Syria on Thursday wounding almost a dozen people, an AFP journalist and state media said.

There was no immediate claim for the attack, which Syrian state television said wounded 11 people and damaged several cars.

Syria’s Kurds have led the US-backed fight in the war-torn country against ISIS, which continues to claim deadly attacks despite its territorial defeat in March.

Last Update: Thursday, 11 July 2019 KSA 19:12 - GMT 16:12