The chairman of the Guardian Council, Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, said on Thursday that Iran has no expectations from European countries, adding that Iran’s “victories” across the region have “angered” the enemy.

“Everything we have [today] comes from resistance,” the semi-official Fars news agency quoted Jannati as saying.

He claimed that Iran has had “great victories” in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, which have left the enemy “angry.”

Jannati emphasized the role of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the country, saying: “It is he who knows where we should move forward, and where we should stop.”

“There are no expectations of these hypocritical Europeans,” said Jannati, adding: “We must rely on ourselves and do our job in order to reach our goal, and we certainly will.”

The Guardian Council, the Iranian government’s most powerful body, is responsible for reviewing legislation and supervising elections.

Last Update: Thursday, 11 July 2019 KSA 13:37 - GMT 10:37