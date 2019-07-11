Iran’s Revolutionary Guards rejected on Thursday a US claim that they tried to stop a British tanker in the Gulf a day earlier, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Five boats believed to belong to the Guards approached a British oil tanker in the Gulf on Wednesday and asked it to stop in Iranian waters close by but withdrew after a British warship warned them, US officials said.
