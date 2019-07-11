Iran’s Revolutionary Guards rejected on Thursday a US claim that they tried to stop a British tanker in the Gulf a day earlier, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.



Five boats believed to belong to the Guards approached a British oil tanker in the Gulf on Wednesday and asked it to stop in Iranian waters close by but withdrew after a British warship warned them, US officials said.

Last Update: Thursday, 11 July 2019 KSA 08:16 - GMT 05:16