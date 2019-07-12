African Union special envoy to Sudan Mohamed al-Hassan Lebatt announced that the joint transitional civilian-military ruling body in Sudan has drafted a constitution following talks held on Thursday.

The parties will approve a second agreement, which includes the new constitution, on Saturday, al-Hassan Lebatt said.

A source told Al Arabiya that Sudan’s ruling military council and opposition leaders have reached a deal, but the African Union special envoy said the legal drafting committee postponed its delivery due to technical reasons.

ALSO READ: Sudan’s ruling military council says coup attempt foiled

The drafting committee delayed the announcement of the agreement due to a difference of opinion on the wording of the new constitution after the document was translated from English to Arabic, news sources reported.

The landmark agreement that aims to form a new joint transitional civilian-military ruling body was reached last week after mediation by African Union and Ethiopian envoys.

The forming of the new governing body is the first step towards installing an overall transitional civilian administration in Sudan as demanded by demonstrators.

Last Update: Friday, 12 July 2019 KSA 06:57 - GMT 03:57