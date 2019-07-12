“The English should officially announce that they are America’s slaves,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday, adding that Britain’s reasoning for the seizure of an Iranian tanker last week is “childish and laughable.”

In an interview with al-Mayadeen TV Channel, which was formed by disgruntled Al Jazeera employees in 2012 and has been accused of supporting Iran and Hezbollah, Zarif again condemned the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker by the British Royal Marines last week. Zarif described Britain’s reasoning as “childish and laughable” and stated: “The English should officially announce that they are America’s slaves and that they carry out its orders.”

Zarif also mocked the British over US President Donald Trump’s treatment of former British Ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch. Zarif said that, in response to the “English’s love,” Trump had called their ambassador “foolish and stupid.”

He emphasised that Iran is ready to deal with any threats from the US.

“We are currently the region’s most powerful country,” Zarif claimed.

Zarif said that while Iran does not seek war, any attackers will receive a “strong response.”

Zarif voiced his displeasure at US sanctions against Iran, referring to them as “an economic war.” He added that the tensions in the region could be ended if the US stops its “economic terrorism” against Iran.

All of the steps Iran has taken in reducing its nuclear commitments are reversible, if US sanctions are stopped or the European countries implement their commitments, Zarif said.





Last Update: Friday, 12 July 2019 KSA 14:58 - GMT 11:58